This custom-built $2 million supercar will race in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring

This feat of engineering and design at the 2015 Geneva International Motor Show is the SCG003C from developer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. The race car isn’t based on any existing model and is very similar to its road-ready version, the SCG003S.

The car carries a price tag of over $US2 million and there are plans to sell no more than a dozen of them. The SCG003C is headed to race the famed Nürburgring 24 Hours after everyone in Geneva picks their jaws up off the floor.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

