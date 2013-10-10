Million-Dollar Norman Rockwell Painting Disappears From Queens Warehouse

Oli Scarff / Getty Images Rockwell’s Saturday Evening Posts covers were on display in a London gallery in 2011.

A Norman Rockwell painting that recently sold for more than $US1 million has gone missing from a storage facility in Queens, according to

The New York Times.

The painting, entitled “Sport,” appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post on April 29, 1939. It shows a fisherman sitting in a boat, holding a fishing pole, and wearing a bright yellow raincoat.

“Sport” sold for $US1.085 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York City in May. It is an oil painting on canvas that was in a gold wooden frame at the time of its disappearance.

“Sport” went missing from Welpak Art Moving and Storage in the Maspeth neighbourhood of Queens on the evening of Sept. 13, according to the New York Police Department. The police are asking that anyone with information about the painting’s whereabouts come forward.

Sotheby’s will auction off seven more of Rockwell’s paintings in December. The company estimates that “Saying Grace,” another work that appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post, could potentially sell for at least $US15 million. Rockwell’s artwork appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post 323 times from 1916 to 1963, and it was famous for its depictions of everyday American life.

