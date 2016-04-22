'MILLION DOLLAR LISTING' STAR: I understand why people hate dealing with NYC real estate brokers

New York City real estate brokers don’t have a great reputation. Most people cringe at the thought of working with them while searching for a new apartment.

Luis Ortiz, top New York City broker and star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York,” understands the sentiment and has sympathy for fed-up buyers. He gave us some insider tips for identifying the honest brokers in a sea of lazy, unreliable ones.

Season 5 of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” premieres on Thursday, April 21 at 9 p.m. with a special 90-minute episode.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Arielle Berger

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.