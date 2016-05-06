4 ways to look like you're already a millionaire, according to a 'Million Dollar Listing' star

Fredrik Eklund wants everyone to become a millionaire. But since that’s not going to happen, he’d at least like everyone to look like a millionaire.

The colourful realtor may be at the top of the New York real estate game now, but Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” star remembers that it wasn’t always like that.

When he arrived to New York City in 2002, he didn’t have one listing, nor any real estate training. He described the journey from there to his success now in his book “The Sell: The Secrets to Selling Anything to Anyone.”

“Let’s say, you’re not making a lot of money yet, and you don’t have any savings yet, and you want to look like you’ve already made it,” Eklund told Business Insider. “I tried to make every chapter like that, because it wouldn’t be interesting if you were some guy who made it in New York City real estate, and had a fabulous life, and had a good clothing budget. That wouldn’t be interesting.”

Eklund told us his top four tips for looking like a success no matter how much money you have:

Start at the bottom: your shoes. Getty Images 'Shoes are very important,' Eklund said. 'It doesn't have to be that expensive. It's better to go for a lower price and get new shoes, get them redone, get them shined. It doesn't matter if you have thousand-dollar boots if they're dirty.' A stellar watch sends a message. Bravo 'A nice watch is always important,' Eklund told us. 'I think that's important for a woman, too. It's a statement.' You can get your hands dirty, but keep your nails clean. Bravo 'Good nails are very important. I'm a nail biter, too, and I've overcome that,' Eklund said. Don't wear a suit if it isn't you. Bravo 'Don't wear a suit just because you've heard that you have to wear a suit,' Eklund said. 'That does't make you look good. I always say to wear things that are important to you and your style.' While Eklund embraces suits for himself, he's known to wear suits that reflect his playful personality. The realtor believes that whatever you choose to wear for work, make sure you own it and make it part of your brand -- even if it's t-shirts. 'Talk about it and make it your thing. Be recognisable as the guy who always wears t-shirts,' he said. 'The point is people love something that's authentic. That goes back to the beginning of my career when I wasn't authentic, when I was afraid of being authentic. With my success, I've learned the more true to who I am, the more success I have. When it comes to clothing, wear something that makes you feel very comfortable, then elevate that and make it fabulous and own it.' 'Million Dollar Listing New York' airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

