'Million Dollar Listing' star remembers the craziest way he was ever fired from a job

Ryan Serhant has already been fired twice this season by clients on Bravo’s hit real estate series, “Million Dollar Listing: New York.” But none of those firings can beat the realtor’s story of being fired from his first job ever, as a soap opera actor.

“I was fired from ‘As the World Turns’ when they killed me,” Serhant told Business Insider recently. “That was my first real job where I got a paycheck every week, when I was doing the show.”

While many of us had some unsatisfying part-time job as our first paying gig, Serhant was a regular on the now-canceled CBS soap opera from 2007 to 2008. And his exit from the gig was as unique as the work itself.

“It’s not like other jobs where you go in and sit down with the boss and they’re like, ‘Listen, things aren’t working out, we have to cut you,’ or however else it works in other jobs,” he said. “I got a script the night before and the next day I just started killing everyone, and then I killed myself with my grandmother. It was very, very, very dramatic.”

CBS Ryan Serhant on ‘As the World Turns’ circa 2008.

About 24 years old at the time, Serhant had actually expected that the role would end soon as the 2008 writers’ strike was affecting the bottom line for most of Hollywood at the time.

“I kind of figured it could happen,” he told us. “But I really thought that I’m probably the least expensive actor they have here, they will probably kill off more expensive talent. Of course, they did, but I didn’t realise I was going to be the one killing everybody and then offing myself, but it’s budget costs. What are you going to do?”

Although his full-time job now is selling high-end New York real estate, Serhant hasn’t completely gotten rid of the acting bug. Recently, he appeared on Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer,” NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura,” and had a memorable role as Hedge Fund Dave in Noah Baumbach’s 2014 movie “While We’re Young.”

Today, Serhant says that getting fired by clients is usually best for business.

“Every client is different, every property is different, and so when the listing comes to an end sometimes it’s best for both sides to go their own separate ways,” he said. “Most of the time, the seller just has unrealistic expectations of the market and what am I going to do, and it’s a decision we all have to make as to how much longer do I want to keep working on this if I’m not going to make any income from it. If I’m not going to be able to sell it, then I don’t just want to be a tour guide and I don’t want the stress and all the pressure.”

And as for being fired on the current season of “Million Dollar Listing: New York,” which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m., expect even more terminations.

“There’s a lot of firing scenes this season actually,” Serhant said. “A lot of deals get done, but a lot of deals also don’t get done. So it’s a very accurate depiction of our lives.”

