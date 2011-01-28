How To Make A Million Dollars In The iPhone App Store

Rana Sobhany, world-famous iPad DJ and former mobile ad startup exec, just wrote a book called Mobilize, where she covers the best ways to market and sell iPhone and iPad apps.



We asked her how someone could make a million dollars in the App Store. In short: A good idea, good execution, smart marketing, and some luck.

