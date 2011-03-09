MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Keep A Room Cool By Letting The Walls Melt

This idea: Keep a room cool by letting the walls melt. That’s the idea behind ThermalCORE, wall panels that absorb and release heat to maintain a comfortable room temperature without air-conditioning.



Here’s how it works: Each panel contains paraffin-wax capsules made by BASF Corporation.

Similar to the way a melting ice cube “absorbs” the heat of warm water to cool it, when the temperature is higher than 73 degrees, the paraffin melts and draws in heat.

The capsules prevent the wax from leaking as it changes phases. If the temperature dips below 73 degrees, the wax becomes a solid, releasing the heat it absorbed earlier.

It is unknown how much the panels will cost at this time.

Whose idea: National Gypsum

Why it’s brilliant: The wall panels, which can be installed like regular drywall, are still in the testing phase but they could potentially reduce or replace the use of air-conditioners.

This is good news for your electric bill and our overall energy consumption rate.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.





