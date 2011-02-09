MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Twitter Dating -- Tweet Answers To Questions To Find Your Match

The idea: Tweet your way to love with [email protected], a free online dating service for your Twitter account.



Here’s how it works: When you follow @LuvAtFirstTweet, questions about your personal preferences will pop up on your Twitter feed.

The questions range from innocuous types like, “What is your favourite thing about the city where you live?” to doozies like, “Is there anything you feel you must accomplish before you die?”

You can tweet your responses through @reply or direct messages. The site’s algorithm then matches your responses with someone it thinks you’ll like. You will see a picture of the individual, as well as a few questions and answers which you had in common with your match. Once you approve your match, you’ll receive that person’s email address and Twitter ID.

Whose idea: Jonathan Lehr and Ari Gilder

Why it’s quasi brilliant: Unlike most online dating sites, building a profile by tweeting your responses to [email protected]’s questions takes no time at all. You can answer the questions anytime, anywhere.

However, a 140-character limit makes it unlikely that you’ll learn much about your potential dates. Then again, that could be the jumping off point for your face-to-face conversations, which will hopefully be longer.

