MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Mobile, Disposable Toilet To Serve 40% Of The World That Doesn't Have One

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: The peepoo is a mobile, disposable toilet, so to speak.



It offers a quick, feasible,and affordable solution to sanitation problems that beleaguer underdeveloped countries and their rural communities.

The peepoo comes in the form of a bag for personal, single-use, and the bag itself is made of biodegradable bio-plastic. Practically speaking, it’s a small microtreatment plant within a bag, sanitizing excretia shortly after defecation.

Watch the video below for the best explanation of the idea.

Whose Idea: Peeopoople AB, a Stockholm-based company that focuses on sanitation solutions.

Online Surveys & Market Research Why we like it: Not only does the peepoo eliminates smell for 24 hours, it actually helps the environment. Because it chemically changes the human excrement it stores, and because the bag itself is biodegradable, the peepoo transforms into fertiliser that can be used for crops and gardens. The peepoo takes a world problem – sanitation and hygiene in underdeveloped countries – and actually turns that problem into something positive. And this solution doesn’t affect a small number of people. According to Peeopoople AB, more than 40% of the world’s population doesn’t have a toilet. The peepoo offers a realistic way to make a positive difference in that 40%.



