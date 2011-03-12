MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: This Device Lets You Open Doors With Your Feet

The idea: The Toepener is a handle that attaches to the bottom of a door so you can open it with your feet.



Whose idea: Forge LLC, a cool startup created by University of Minnesota students.

Why it’s brilliant: Germaphobes, rejoice: you’ll never have to touch a dirty public bathroom door handle ever again. Toepener is also a great alternative to awkwardly opening the door with your elbow when you’ve got your hands full.

