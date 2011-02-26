MILLION DOLLAR IDEA: This Bike Filters 5 litres Of Water Per Minute With Pedal Power

The idea: The CycloClean is a bike that purifies water as you ride it. It can process 5 litres of water per minute and should work for two years without needing a filter replacement.



Plus, it’s tough—its tires are made for terrains that cars might not even be able to handle.

Whose idea: Nippon Basic, a Japanese manufacturer.

Why it’s brilliant: It might not catch on with the New York hipster crowd, but the Cycloclean might just be a lifesaver for people in the developing world or areas affected by a natural disaster.

42,000 people die every week from contaminated water and unhygienic living conditions.

The only downside is the price. At $6500, the average person might not be able to swing it on his or her own. But it could be a great project for a charity, and in the meantime, for disaster relief groups.

