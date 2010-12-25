MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Sunglasses That Help You Find Lost Golf Balls

The Idea: These sunglasses make golf balls appear brighter against foliage and grass, making them easier to spot.



For those who often have a less than perfect game, Perfect Solutions’ Golf Ball Finder Glasses will come in handy. Designed with specially tinted lenses that make light-coloured objects seem brighter, the glasses can be worn over the top of most prescription eyewear.

Whose idea: EB Brands

Why it’s brilliant: Golfers can spend less time combing the green for lost golf balls and more time perfecting their game. The one drawback? The glasses won’t help you much if your ball hits a water hazard. You can find these glasses on Amazon for $28.93.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.