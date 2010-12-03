MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Hockey Puck-Sized Orb Lets You Watch Any Webisode On Your TV Or Phone

Photo: Orb Networks, Inc

The Idea: Orb TV allows you to watch any webisode on your phone or TV for free. After you install a computer program, download another program on your phone, then connect the small hockey puck-shaped device to your television, you can watch shows on any device with streaming capabilities. That includes your mobile phone, smartphone, laptop, PC, or television. Orb TV is also like a mini TiVo; you’re able to schedule programs to record up to two weeks in advance for playback at any time.



Unlike Apple TV, you don’t have to pay for shows per episode. Orb TV also does not blocked users from Hulu. It is intended for free playback on devices other than computers.

Whose idea: Orb Networks, Inc

Why it needs some work: While it sounds like a great contraption, the video quality is substandard, low-res and small in scale. Also, the orb supposedly enables an unlimited cache of Internet shows, but many of them are actually unavailable and come up as error messages.

If these problems are fixed, Orb TV could end up meeting its promise.

