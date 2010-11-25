MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Ski Boots With Lining That Turns Into Regular, Comfy Boots

The Idea: When you want to ski, it’s a pain in the neck storing other shoes in a locker. And how about when you ski in for lunch, but the stiff, rigid boots make walking around difficult? The Flip Ski Boot solves both these problems.



It enables skiers to turn annoying ski boots into flexible walking shoes. According to Today FM, “When you take off the boot, the inner lining turns into a flexible walking shoe with a hard wearing sole.”

Whose idea: Brian Byrne, a student, who won a €2,000 prize for the invention

Why it’s a brilliant idea: Anybody who has been skiing knows the problem: You just got off the slopes and have to go to the bathroom. Or you need some hot chocolate. But you can’t quite get there as quickly as you want with your rigid boots that make it almost impossible to walk. These boots solve the problem brilliantly. Skiers everywhere should thank Byrne.

