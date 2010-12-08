MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Salvation Army Kettles Now Take Credit Card Donations

Photo: Celine Chamberlin

The Idea: It’s holiday season and Salvation Army cash kettles are everywhere. This year, the Salvation Army has taken their technology up a notch.Cash kettles are still at local stores waiting for you to chip in, but now they have attached credit card readers that accepts donations and print receipts.



Essentially, cash kettles have gone cashless, and they are available at more than 300 locations in more than 120 U.S. cities.

Donors can also use the printed receipt for tax deductions.

Whose idea: The Salvation Army

Why it’s an upgrade: Previously, Salvation Army kettles were a cache for whatever spare change happened to be sitting in your pocket. Now, thanks to credit card readers, the average donation amount has significantly gone up, from $2 to $15 this year. The rise in donations goes to show that cashless kettles are a very good business strategy.



