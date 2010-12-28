MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Repair Kit That Fills In Moth Holes

The Idea: Woolfiller fixes holes in sweaters and other garments by literally filling in the hole. The repair process works by taking a special piece of wool and placing it on top of the hole. The hole, with the wool on top and a piece of foam on the bottom, is then pricked by a felt needle. After some continuous pricking, by hand or by machine, the hole will fill up.

The nature of wool itself allows its mininscule fibres to link up when the needle pricks, so that the fibres of the wool are permanently bound, even after countless washes and wear and tear.

Woolfiller comes with an array of special wools to choose from, all in different colours. The new layer of wool that fills in the hole can stand out in bright contrast or subtly blend in.



Whose idea: Heleen Klopper of the Netherlands

