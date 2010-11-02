MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Charms For Kids That Record And Play Voice Messages From mummy And Daddy

Photo: Ann Williams Group

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: Talkatoo, priced at $16.99, is a recordable charm. Press a button to record a message up to 30 seconds and press another (as often as you want) to hear the message. Kids can wear the charm, which comes in a variety of designs, as a necklace or bracelet, or clip it onto their backpacks or lunch boxes.



Whose idea: Ann Williams Group

Why we like it: A lot of trinkets can be personalised these days, including charms, but personalizing kids items by recording voice messages is relatively uncommon. Kids can literally hear their parents’ voices whenever they need words of advice or encouragement. It’s another way to make sure your kid doesn’t feel like he or she is ever alone.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

