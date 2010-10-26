MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Pizza Box That Separates Into Plates And Stores Leftovers

Photo: ECO, Inc.

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: The Green Box is an eco-friendly cardboard pizza box. The top of the box easily breaks down into serving plates, while the bottom of the box easily converts into a storage container for leftovers. Not only is the design simple to assemble and collapse, the side flaps of the container overlap while the top snaps into place, preserving the pizza and maintaining freshness.

Whose idea: Environmentally Conscious organisation, Inc., a design, licensing, manufacturing management and logistics firm dedicated to improving food packaging.

Why we like it: Since pizza boxes are so cumbersome, it’s hard to store leftovers inside them. Yet they take up too much trash can space when you throw them away. The Green Box offers a solution to both these problems, and one that also happens to be completely environmentally friendly. The storage container takes up half the refrigerator shelf space as a normal pizza box. A huge step for mankind? Maybe not. But a huge step for pizza parties, most definitely.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.