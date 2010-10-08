TODAY'S MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Touchscreen Device Makes Patient Check-Ins Quick, One-Time, And Germ-Free

What do you think, brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: PhreesiaPad is a touchscreen device that makes patient check-in at doctor’s offices and emergency rooms easier and faster.

Here’s how it works:

Patient arrives and is handed Phreesia.

Returning patients verify rather than re-enter info.

All electronic signatures are captured and insurance verified.

Patient is prompted to pay co-pay and swipe their card using Phreesia, all before seeing the doctor in just a matter of minutes.

Germ-free! Pads have antimicrobial coating which helps protect against the transfer of germs from user to user.

Whose Idea: NYC-based medical device startup Phreesia. They closed a series D round ($16MM) in May.



Why we like it: Many people never make it to the hospital, and it’s not because they’re too weak or sick – it’s because they’d rather not wait in line at the doctor’s office.

Waits at the hospital are notorious for their lack of efficiency. When you’re in serious need of care, it’s more than a little aggravating to have to wait long hours just to see someone – it could really make or break a situation. That’s where this touchscreen device by Phreesia would come in. It would drastically reduce those hours.

What’s more, Phreesia would significantly cut the paperwork. Filling out complicated forms and waiting in line would be replaced by what the doctor’s office is actually for – seeing the doctor.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.