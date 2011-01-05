MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Pajama Pants That Look Like Jeans

The Idea: Pajama bottoms that are designed to look like denim jeans.



Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, PajamaJeans are “the pajamas to live in, and the jeans to sleep in,” according to the advertisement.

These buttonless and zipperless brass-riveted pants are available in eight different sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL . They’re priced at $40 on the official website and come with a grey teeshirt.

Sorry guys, PamajamaJeans are only made for women at this time.

Whose idea: The PajamaGram Company

Why it’s a bomb: Unless you’re a college student or lounging around the house, wearing the same pair of pants you slept in all day is just icky. Plus, how comfortable can it be to sleep in something that includes brass rivets?

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.