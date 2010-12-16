MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Hooded Adult Onesie That Rivals The Snuggie

The Idea: A footless “adult onesie” that goes by the name Forever Lazy aspires to be this year’s must-have item for people who like to wear blankets.



If you’re a fan of the Snuggie, chances are you’ll also snap up these fleece one-piece hooded pajamas. They’re designed with zippers in the front and back for those times when, you know, nature calls.

Customers can choose from four colours –grey, pink, navy blue, and black–and they include one free pair of matching fleece socks and a neck pillow.

Whose idea: Forever Lazy founders Tyler Galganski, 25, and Dave Hibler, 25.

Why it’s a bomb: Wearing a one-piece tracksuit with an “escape hatch” just doesn’t strike us as very appealing. We might be in the minority, however. Bloomberg Businessweek included Galganski and Hibler on its list of “America’s Best Young Entrepreneurs” and the partners expect to sell $496,000 worth of onesies — up from the $36,000 they pulled in within four months last year. What do you think? Would you put the Forever Lazy on your wish list?

