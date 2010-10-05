MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Motion-Powered Device That Lets You Charge Your Phone In Your Pocket

Alyson Krueger

nPower PEG

The Idea: The nPower PEG is a lightweight device that uses the energy you make while walking, running, dancing, biking, and hey, even laughing, to charge your most valuable devices.

Whose Idea: Tremont Electric, LLC   

Why we like it: For the green-minded, this device is a major breakthrough. You place your nPower PEG – it’s so small, you won’t even know it’s there – in your backpack, pocket, purse, and then do what you normally do – move!

As you generate kinetic energy, the PEG will soak it up, charging your appliances. And there is even a backup plan: If you are not moving and need some juice in your cell phone or iPod batteries quickly, all you have to do is shake it. Clever.

