MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Motion-Powered Device That Lets You Charge Your Phone In Your Pocket

Last week we launched War Room’s Million Dollar Idea. Each day we bring you an idea we like, and you decide whether the idea is absolutely brilliant, or a complete bomb. For more information read our introduction post here.



On to today’s idea:

The Idea: The nPower PEG is a lightweight device that uses the energy you make while walking, running, dancing, biking, and hey, even laughing, to charge your most valuable devices.



Whose Idea: Tremont Electric, LLC

Why we like it: For the green-minded, this device is a major breakthrough. You place your nPower PEG – it’s so small, you won’t even know it’s there – in your backpack, pocket, purse, and then do what you normally do – move!

As you generate kinetic energy, the PEG will soak it up, charging your appliances. And there is even a backup plan: If you are not moving and need some juice in your cell phone or iPod batteries quickly, all you have to do is shake it. Clever.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

