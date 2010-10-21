MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Lamp That Can Read Your Mind - It Turns The colour You're Thinking About

Photo: www.mind-lamp.com

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: The Mind Lamp is a $189 electric lamp with a random-event generator (REG) built in. When plugged in, the lamp gives off a white light before cycling through eight other colours. It then stays on the one that you’re thinking about.



How does this mind-matter interaction occur? Scientists aren’t sure, but they claim that products that use REG behave “very differently” when subjected to human consciousness.

The inventors attempt to explain the phenomenon: “The REG uses a quantum phenomenon called electron tunneling, which is measured as a randomly fluctuating current across a potential barrier in an electric circuit. Surprisingly, and in a way that violates conventional theories in science, the PEAR researchers found statistically significant correlations between the output of the device and human intention in a variety of well-controlled experiments. The mechanism by which this occurs is unknown, and is the subject of ongoing research.”

Whose Idea: Princeton, NJ-based Psyleron, a for-profit company and a non-profit research cooperative, based on the findings of the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) laboratory.

Why we like it: The concept of a mind lamp is fascinating because it draws a direct connection between the mind and physical objects. It’s almost like the lamp is a living being – you stare at it and it knows what vibe you’re giving off. Maybe this all sounds a little hard to believe (or even scary), but according to John Valentine, CEO and co-founder of Psyleron, “We are taking something that science says should be totally random, and we have evidence that suggests it’s not actually random, that people’s thoughts influence it.” The Mind Lamp can be used to represent the human mind and, if anything, certainly helps us understand it.

