TODAY'S MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Interactive Tablet That Makes The iPad Look Like Child's Play

The Idea: A tablet that allows you to have a true interactive reading experience that is much more robust than the iPad or the Kindle. IDEO has proposed features called Nelson, Coupland, and Alice, that take reading to a whole new level of involvement. Here’s how:

Nelson: This feature adds a series of layers to the material you’re reading in real-time. It pulls up ongoing discussions, enables the reader to fact check, shows current debates on the topic, and lists the latest media coverage on the subject.

Coupland: Users can create book clubs and reading lists, organise reading assignments, and recommend books. It also enables shared public galleries of purchased materials for everyone in the group to enjoy (even non-purchasers).

Alice: Participate in the book you’re reading. Readers can perform actions that unlock hidden chapters, communicate with characters, and even contribute content. Alice enables readers to co-develop the story, obtain contextual information about objects and people in the book, and perform actions that effect the plot.

Whose Idea: IDEO, a design and innovation consulting firm.

Why we like it: Tablet readers are nothing new these days, but this new proposed tablet by IDEO takes you beyond simple leisure reading. It re-invents the act of reading altogether.

But perhaps what we like best is that you actually get to co-develop the material while you’re reading it. When it’s a book, for instance, the tablet can digitally take you to the location of the material and even put you in contact with the characters. It provides information that contextualizes your material with popular opinion, the media, and fact checkers. Sounds like an all-around experience.

