MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Robot Car That Does The Driving For You

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: Google has been secretly creating and testing a car that can drive itself automatically through artificial-intelligence software, as well as computer hardware resting in the trunk.



This car even has a personality of its own, such as “cautious” or “aggressive,” to fit driving conditions.

Says Google, “Our automated cars use video cameras, radar sensors and a laser range finder to “see” other traffic, as well as detailed maps (which we collect using manually driven vehicles) to navigate the road ahead. This is all made possible by Google’s data centres, which can process the enormous amounts of information gathered by our cars when mapping their terrain.”

Whose Idea: Google

Why we like it: It seems like the Google car can be a huge safety hazard (ever heard of computers failing?) but one of its purposes is actually to increase safety on the road. Apparently, the technology involved could drastically reduce the number of automobile-related deaths. And the reasoning behind this? Computers are still less prone to error than humans in most driving circumstances.

Google claims that computers are better than humans in other areas of driving as well – the accuracy, awareness, and instant reaction time of computers would significantly cut not only traffic, but also gas consumption, overall, saving the driver a lot of time.

