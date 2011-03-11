MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: This Software Will Locate Your Stolen Laptop Or iPhone And Take A Picture Of The Thief

This idea: If your laptop, iPad, iPhone, or other expensive gadget gets stolen, this software will tell you where it is and send you a photo of the thief.



GadgetTrak uses a combination of GPS, cell tower triangulation, and Wi-Fi positioning technology to locate your missing computer, smartphone, Blackberry, iPad or iPod.

After you remotely activate the tracking software, you’ll receive an email with detailed information about your device’s current location and a photo of the user.

The software ranges from $3.99 for the iPhone and iPad to $34.95 for Mac and Windows laptops.

Whose idea: ActiveTrak Inc.

Why it’s brilliant: If you’ve ever lost your iPhone, Blackberry or laptop, you were probably devastated. Not only are these gadgets expensive, they often contain valuable documents and information. A study even proved that some of us are in love with our gadgets.

Being able to locate your device gives you a much greater chance of getting it back. Now if only there was a way to make sure the damn things didn’t break.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.