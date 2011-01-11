MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Footstickers Make Your Feet Feel Naked Even Though They're Covered

The Idea: Enjoy the sensation of walking and running in bare feet with minimum coverage by wearing Footstickers.



In the latest development of the bare foot craze, Footstickers are what they sound like. Attached with a sticky adhesive, the plastic membranes cover the contact points of your feet and allow the rest of your feet to bend and rebound like they’re completely naked.

Nike EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) has reportedly licensed the development of different Footstickers for activities such as yoga and cardio training. Pricing information is not available at this time.

Whose idea: Dutch designer Frieke Severs

Why it’s a bomb: For indoor activities, these stickers may provide useful traction while allowing your feet to breathe (read: no stinky feet). However, we’re sceptical about how comfortable and durable these stickers really are. They wouldn’t work for most outdoor exercises either. Call us old school, but we’ll stick with our reliable cross-trainers.

