MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Flip Flops With Interchangeable, Velcro Straps So You Can Switch Your Look Without Buying Multiple Pairs

The Idea: SwitchFlops are sandals with interchangeable, Velcro straps. Customers are able to buy one sandal and multiple strap designs so their shoes can match every outfit.

There are several base styles to choose from, including flat, wedge, and kitten heel. The base sandal costs $35 and additional straps are $12.

Whose idea: 25-year-old Lindsay Phillips came up with the idea for SwitchFlops at 16, as part of a high school art project. Officially launched in 2007, her company – Lindsay Phillips – now employs 35 full-time staffers and is projected to bring in $30 million in revenue this year.

Why it’s brilliant: Switchflops was right on target with current consumer need and spending. In these tougher economic times, these sandals will allow consumers to save money without sacrificing their inner fashionista. No need to buy pair after pair – the versatility of Switchflops gives the consumer a wide array of styles to choose from and coordinate their outfit with.

Furthermore, Switchflops are of the first truly successful amalgamations of fashion and interactive experience. More and more businesses are offering design-your-own-experience products. While technology has made this possible for gadget-type of consumer products, fashion products have been largely left out of the stampede. Switchflops puts the fashion back in the new wave of interactive products.

