MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: A Portable Seat You Can Attach To Lamp Posts

Photo: Nichola Trudgen

The Idea: Wanderest is a portable seat that is designed to be strapped to public objects like lamp posts or poles. The Wanderest is ergonomically designed and engineered, consisting of three identical panels (extra panels are available, if necessary) that are combined by a stainless steel strap, which is then either bolted or clamped to the pole.The slight downward slope of the sitting part enables users, particularly the elderly, to easily slide on and off. Another key point of the design is the way it ensures that the majority of the user’s weight is distributed to the pole.



The Wanderest is also adaptable: it can be attached to a variety of different shapes and diameters. And the seat’s wood plastic composite material ensures that it is rot-resistant and water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Whose idea: James Dyson Award winner Nichola Trudgen

Why we like it: Wanderest provides an alternative to public seating, especially in areas and spaces where it is not easily available. The seat may seem cumbersome, but it is actually fairly light and easy to carry, even by the elderly, and it takes just a few minutes to set up. The Wanderest enables you to sit down anywhere there’s a pole. We’re not sure of the weight capacity, and most of America probably can’t fit on just three panels, but it seems like a contraption that would come in handy, if only for lazy people.

