MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Electric Eye That Enables Blind People To See

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: The Electric Eye is a microchip that will give a blind person the capacity to recognise faces and even navigate a room. In effect, the blind person will gain partial eyesight.

The microchip is encased in titanium to prevent water damage and is implanted onto a patient’s eyeball. The user wears special glasses with a camera that transmits images to the microchip implant and fires an electrode under the retina, stimulating the optic nerve.

Whose idea: A team of 26 researchers from MIT’s Research Laboratory of Electronics, the Boston Veterans Administration Medical centre, and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, all experts in various fields ranging from surgery to microfabrication.

Why it’s brilliant: The Electric Eye tackles the two leading causes of blindness, retinitis pigmentosa and age-related muscular degeneration. This microchip implant is a significant development in science, proving just how much benefit advancements in science can bring to health.

