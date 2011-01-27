MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: An eBook Swap

The idea: An “e-book swap” website that lets users trade e-books for the Kindle and Nook.



Here’s how eBookFling works:

Lenders earn 1 credit for every 5 books they list on the site as available for borrowing and earn 1 credit for each successfully lent book.

Borrowers create a queue of books they’d like to borrow. Lenders will then receive an email or a text message when a borrower selects their book. If the lender accepts the request, he or she will have a set time to complete the transaction through Amazon.com or BarnesAndNoble.com.

The borrower will then have one point deducted from his or her account which is given to the lender to spend on a rental for him/herself. The borrower may read the book for 14 days, upon which the book disappears from the borrower and is “returned” to the lender’s device/phone/computer. If you don’t have any credits, you can still borrow e-books for $1.99.

Whose idea: BookSwim

Why it’s brilliant: Nook and Kindle users will probably love the idea of eBookFling, which launches today; authors and publishers, not so much. George Burke, BookSwim’s CEO and founder of eBookFling, defended the new site in a press release, arguing that “book lending could be seen as a marketing tool for publishers and authors” and most books will probably be left unfinished, leaving room for a “try-before-you-buy” scenario.

