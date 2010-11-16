MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Don't Throw Out Your Leftovers, Sell Them

Photo: Super Marmite

The Idea: Super Marmite is a French online cooking network (Marmite refers to the French wood for cooking pot) that allows members to sell their home-cooked meals. While preparing the meal, cooks list the food on the site with their location, time the meal will be ready, and the per-serving fee (if any). Since the network is location-based, consumers can easily find the kinds of meals they’re looking for nearby. The network is free for both cooks and foodies. Consumers can order through their Super Marmite account or Facebook. Once they’ve finished, the site allows meal reviews.



Whose idea: Super Marmite

Why we like it: Whether the extra food was planned or accidental, Super Marmite provides a win-win situation for both the cook and the feaster. The cook may want to make some extra cash, or he/she may simply not want to waste food. Whatever the reason, Super Marmite provides a cheaper, healthier, and more convenient alternative to restaurant food, and one with a homemade touch.

Online Surveys & Market Research



Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.