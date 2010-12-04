MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Irresponsible Dog Owners Who Don't Clean Up Poop Can Now Be Tracked Down

Photo: BioPet Vet Lab

The Idea: Unscooped dog waste may not be a major world problem, but it certainly ranks as one of the most annoying. In America, over 40% of the dog waste generated is not properly elimated. If left alone, the problem could get out of hand.PooPrints is a program that uses technology to help communities enforce dog waste rules by tracking the poo’s DNA. Communities that sign up receive supply kits for DNA collection and store the DNA of every dog in the community.



The PooPrints lab creates a registry of all the samples received so if any unswept mess is left on the streets, the delinquent owner of the offender can be easily tracked down. To “report” the unatttended mess, a passerby needs to collect and send a sample to the lab. The lab then matches the poo, to the pup, to the person.

Whose idea: BioPet Vet Lab

Why it needs some work: Unscooped dog waste is prevelant and gross, but will the average person really stop to collect and send samples of someone else’s dog poop? We think not.

In theory, the PooPrints program is as scientifically infallible as it gets. But the enforcers of the program will probably not be your average neighbours. Someone’s going to have to get paid to do the dirty work.

