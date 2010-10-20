MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Don't Just Brush Your Teeth - Here's An Entirely Different Brush For Cleaning Your Tongue Too

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: Orabrush is like a toothbrush, but it is made to clean your tongue. It has individual, pointed, soft bristles that reach down into the indentations of the tongue and loosen and remove the bacteria growing there. It also claims to eliminate bad breath for up to 12 hours.

Whose Idea: Dr. Bob Wagstaff, the 75 year old inventor of Orabrush

Why it’s brilliant: We all know bad breath is a major dealbreaker, and sometimes brushing teeth alone doesn’t do the job. Orabrush even has a version for pets.

