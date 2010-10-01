TODAY'S MILLION DOLLAR IDEA: Ketchup Packets That Let You Dip OR Squeeze

Adam Fusfeld

This week we launched War Room’s Million Dollar Idea. Each day we bring you an idea we like, and you decide whether the idea is absolutely brilliant, or a complete bomb. For more information read our introduction post here >

On to today’s idea:

Heinz Ketchup Dip and Squeeze

The Idea: Individual ketchup packets that give readers an option: squeeze ketchup out of the container as they always have, or dunk their food in the ketchup container.

Whose Idea: H.J. Heinz Co.

Why we like it: “We created the [original] packet in 1968,” said Heinz VP Dave Ciesinki. “Consumer complaints started around 1969.”

The new packaging is the best of both worlds. On-the-go ketchup lovers can now enjoy the luxury afforded to their BBQ sauce-dipping counterparts for decade: the ability to dunk their finger food directly in their favourite condiment. Meanwhile, burger-lovers can still relish the convenience of squeezing ketchup directly on the patty. It’s a one-stop-shop for all aspects of your value meal. 

Online Surveys & Market Research

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.