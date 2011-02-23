MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Find A Movie Title In The Context Of Any Web Page, Right Click, And Instantly Add It To Your Netflix With This Plugin

The idea: Find a movie or TV show title on any website. Highlight it. Right click “CueThat,” and it’s instantly added to your Netflix queue.



The plugin for CueThat only works for Firefox and Chrome, but there’s a bookmarklet for Safari and Internet Explorer users. Pretty much everyone can enjoy the service.

Whose idea: Big Kitty Labs.

Why it’s brilliant: When tested, CueThat worked superbly, even for movies that are still in theatres.

If you accidentally highlight only half of the title or some extra words, CueThat searches Netflix to find the closest match. Just make sure that closest match is actually the movie you were going for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.