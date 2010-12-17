MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Create Temporary Groups On Your Phone To Mass Text, Locate, And Call Friends At Events

The Idea: Fast Society is a free iPhone app that enables mobile group chats. Users set up the chat by selecting/inviting friends and inputting the time of the event they’re all attending (this could be a meeting, party, concert, wedding, etc).



Everyone then receive a number to text that sends messages to the entire group. The same app can also set up conference calls and show the geographic location of everyone involved.

Whose idea: Fast Society



Why it’s a brilliant idea: Staying in touch with groups on the go can be quite challenging. Think of noisy, crowded concerts where you can’t hear (or see) your friends. By the time you text everyone individually and then respond to texts, it is hard to keep up with who said what. This app solves those problems by allowing you all to speak together. It works with any SMS-enabled phone and US cell phone provider. Think of group chats, but on your phone. They’re perfectly timed to disappear when an event is over — just long enough to create a great memory.

