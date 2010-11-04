MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: All Of Your favourite Childhood Sippy Drinks Spiked With Booze

Photo: Adult Beverage Co.

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: Adult Chocolate Milk is just like your average kid’s drink, down to the innocent-looking bottling and packaging…except for the fact that it’s spiked with alcohol.



Made with real cream and featuring a rich chocolately flavour, the drink is intended to remind you of more care-free days, with an adult buzz as an added update.

Chocolate milk doesn’t do it for you? Maybe the coming-soon spiked Limeade, Orange Soda or Fruit Punch drinks will bring back fonder memories.

Whose idea: Adult Beverage Co.

Why we like it: Kids often associate chocolate milk with comfort and a little bit of indulgence; now adults can associate chocolate milk with the same qualities. A good alcholic beverage relieves stress, while chocolate milk provides comfort – combine these two and you’ve got yourself quite a drink.

