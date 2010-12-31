MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Carry-on, Rolling Luggage That Is Also A Scooter

The Idea: Instead of dragging your luggage, turn it into a micro scooter by pulling out a board that adds a third wheel to the two standard rollers and start zipping through crowds at the airport.



When you board the plane, simply fold it back up and store it in the overhead bin.

Whose idea: Known as the Micro Samsonite, it was developed by a British company, Micro Scooter, in cooperation with Samsonite.

It can be ordered through Micro Scooter’s website starting mid-January 2011 and costs 250 GBP ($387).

Why it’s brilliant: Road warriors and anyone who has rushed somewhere with their luggage in tow will appreciate this sleek invention. It’s perfect for children and adults to carry anywhere and it makes travelling a lot more fun. It’s also perfect for lazy people who wish airports had more of those moving walkways.

