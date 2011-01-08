MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Car-Pooling Network For College Kids

The Idea: Find people to carpool with by creating a profile on Zimride or connecting via Facebook.



Say you need a ride from Boston to New York City. After creating a profile, list your preferences, e.g., time, destination and how much you’ll pitch in to carpool.

If you’re a college student, Zimride will match your request with others in your school’s password-protected account and you two can start chatting.

If you’re not a student, there’s a public network that anyone can use. Companies like JetBlue and Esurance also use Zimride.

Whose idea: Logan Green and John Zimmer dreamed up the free site when they were students at Cornell University.

Why it’s brilliant: Other ride-sharing sites have come and gone, but Zimride offers an easy way for people looking for rides or passengers to connect and learn more about each other. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be in for a smooth ride, but that’s what headphones are for.

