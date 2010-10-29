MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Wear This Hat To Tweet Your Thoughts, Hands-Free

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?



The Idea: A cap outfitted with electrodes monitors changes in brain activity. It then transmits what you’re thinking to your tweets.

Here’s how it works: Wear the cap and focus on one letter after another on a computer screen. The cap will then figure out which character you want to use and put it on your Twitter.

Whose idea: University of Wisconsin doctoral student Adam Wilson and his adviser, Justin Williams.

Why it’s brilliant: The Twitter brain cap provides a way for people with locked in syndrome – which paralyzes the body but not the mind – to communicate what they’re thinking. Imagine how frustrating it would be to have an alert mind with no way to express it.

Even though the Twitter brain cap process isn’t quite up to speed (even the fastest brain Twitterers transmit just eight characters a minute), it allows people, who might otherwise be unable, to speak their minds.

