MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA (BOMB): This App Takes Geo-Location To Its Creepiest Level Yet

The idea: If you’re a nerd who spends more time buying IPhone apps than buying girls drinks, you might find yourself wondering, “Where the ladies at?” Enter this app. Wheretheladies.at uses data from Foursquare to literally point you in the direction of the nearest female.

Whose idea: Jeff Hodsdon and Danny Trinh, who also created a twitter feed for the service so anyone without an IPhone can still find out where unsuspecting ladies are meeting.



Why it’s a bomb: The app’s compass feature takes stalking to a whole new level. But aside from being the creepiest thing ever, it’s also only available in San Francisco, leaving techies all over the globe lady-free.

