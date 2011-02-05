MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA (BOMB): MeatWater Is Like Vitamin Water, But Gross

The idea: MeatWater. It’s a real thing. Like Vitamin Water, it’s flavored water enriched with protein. Except, instead of lemon or raspberry, MeatWater tastes like dinner, right down to the seasonings. flavours range from the gourmet (moules frites) to the pedestrian (beef jerky).



Whose idea: The culinary genius behind meat-flavored water is Till Krautkraemer, who says his favourite flavour is shrimp salad, “because it’s really, really tasty.”



Why it’s a bomb: Have you ever wanted to drink something that tastes like stuffed quail or goulash? Yeah, me neither.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.