MILLION-DOLLAR MAJOR FAIL: Strap This Vibrating Device To Your Face For A Cheap Nose Job In 3 Minutes

The idea: Instead of blowing thousands of dollars on a surgical nose job, do it yourself with the Beauty Lift High Nose.



For the bargain price of $144 the device will push up that honker of yours by applying electric vibrations through your nose.

You’ll start noticing the difference, according to the maker, after using it for three minutes each day. It is unclear how many days that entails.

Whose idea: Japanese company Omni

Why it’s a bomb: Gizmodo described it as “the silliest face vibrator in town,” which pretty much sums up this invention. According to a few websites, this pink contraption is supposedly a hot item in Japan, however it’s safe to say the rhinoplasty industry has nothing to worry about. Plus, this sounds like it’d be hard to get the nose you want — a one-size-fits-all face probably isn’t ideal.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

