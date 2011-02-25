MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA (BOMB): A Video Game That Requires Players To Use Their Tongues

This idea: If you like French kissing and playing video games, the Kiss Controller lets you do both at the same time.



Guys who have been accused of neglecting their girlfriends while playing video games might have a solution to their problems.

Here’s how it works: One person places a magnet on his or her tongue and the other person wears a headset that acts as a sensor receiver.

While they kiss, the person with the magnet controls the direction and speed of the bowling ball for 20 seconds.

The goals of the game are to “guide the ball so that it maintains an average position in the centre of the alley and to increase the speed of the ball by moving the tongue faster while kissing,” according to the creator.

Whose idea: Hye Yeon Nam

Why it’s a bomb: A game that requires you to smooch your way to a high bowling score is definitely creative. Sanitary issues, bad breath, and the possibility of um, swallowing the magnet will most likely prevent this idea from taking off, however. Also, if you lose, does that mean you’re a bad kisser?

