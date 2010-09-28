A $50K Failure Goes Viral And Becomes An Overnight Success

Orabrush founder Robert Wagstaff is relentless.



This past decade, he blew $50 thousand on infomercials and pitches to dentists about his bad breath battling brush. But it was YouTube that came to his failing company’s rescue.

Last year, Wagstaff posted a humorous video about his product on YouTube. The infomercial became a sensation. It now has 24 million views and has led to millions in Orabrush sales.

Thanks to its viral success, drugstores are stocking shelves with Orabrush and a former Proctor & Gamble executive has become the CEO.

Small businesses have been finding more and more marketing success on YouTube, the powerful media player that brought us Justin Bieber and The Old Spice Man.

Why can’t people just use toothbrushes to brush tongues? We’re not sure. But for Wagstaff and his YouTube fans, Orabrush is a home run.

