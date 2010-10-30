MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: Attention Lazy People -- Never Make Your Bed Again

Photo: Florida Smart Italian Design

Is today’s idea brilliant or a bomb?The Idea: ZIP bed zips up completely to look like one giant pod. Pillows, sheets, and blankets all disappear when they are completely zipped in, taking away the need to make your bed. There are three exterior and three interior colours to choose from.



Whose idea: Florida Smart Italian Design

Why we like it: Although ZIP bed isn’t a huge step for mankind, it saves us some time in the morning and also offers a neat, clean, minimalist alternative to a traditional bed.

It may not be your style, and it may be a little weird to be zipped into bed at night (think cocoon). But to some, like college kids or high school students with nagging parents, it could be just what they are looking for.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

