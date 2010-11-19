MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: An iPhone App That Helps You Find Healthy Food At Supermarkets

The Idea: This iPhone App helps the health-conscience buyer determine which foods to buy. You simply scan an item’s barcode with your iPhone, see what ingredients are really inside, and either add it to your food cart or choose something better.



Whose idea: Fooducate

Why we like it: Grocery shopping is hard work. As you wander down the aisles you must make countless product comparisons and decisions. Nutrition information labels only provide so much information, leaving the consumer still unsure what he or she is really buying. This iPhone app solves the problem by giving shoppers the information they deserve to know. Another small step for transparency.

Have a million dollar idea of your own? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Just be sure to include your name and a photo of yourself, or your idea, in the email.

