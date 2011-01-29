MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: An App That Tells You Which Seats Are Still Empty In A Dark theatre

The idea: If you’re late to a movie, this app will help you find a seat in a dark movie theatre.



Chances are this has happened to you: arriving late, you peer into the dark theatre and pace the aisles or submit yourself to a sore neck in the front row.

Dynamic Occupancy Monitoring (patent pending) could save you from all that by indicating which seats are still empty.

The program, which can be displayed on an outside screen or as an app, shows a replica of the theatre seats. A green dot means the seat is available, yellow means they’re reserved by people who have gotten up and left an item behind and red dots are occupied seats. The inventor declined to explain how the technology works, however he said a few companies have expressed interest in his idea and he hopes to eventually see it used in theatres.

Whose idea: Matthew Hefferon

Why it’s brilliant: Latecomers will appreciate being able to sit down quickly and theatre owners may sell more tickets if customers know there are an ample number of available seats . On the flip side, knowing that only the front row is available could be a huge turnoff, which theatre owners will probably want to address.

