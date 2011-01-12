MILLION-DOLLAR IDEA: An App For Kama Sutra Positions That Involve The Snuggie

The Idea: An app that showcases unique sexual positions involving the blanket with sleeves.



Based on the book, The Snuggie Sutra (St. Martin’s Press), the app provides additional web-only positions, along with a few that appear in the print version.

Users can page through the positions and share them with friends via Twitter, Facebook, and email.

Whose idea: Lex Friedman

Why it’s a bomb: Apple rejected the idea of adding Friedman’s snuggie porn to its App Store last fall. Friedman defended the app in a blog post, “I challenge the assertion that an app full of Snuggie sex positions is truly “another Kama Sutra app,” since its focus is humour, and not prurience. Similarly, I think the app provides lasting entertainment value with its frequent updates featuring new positions.” Snuggie porn or Snuggie satire? You decide.

